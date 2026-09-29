/WPL 2027 Mini-Auction: Franchises announce retained and released players; check purse & slot available

The five Women's Premier League (WPL) franchises — Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, UP Warriorz, Gujarat Giants, and Delhi Capitals - have announced the list of players retained and released ahead of the upcoming mini-auction. The WPL 2027 auction will take place on October 28 in Kochi, Kerala. The upcoming season is scheduled to be played from January 14 to February 7. At the auction, 27 slots are open to be filled.

List of players released and retained by WPL teams

A franchise can have a maximum of 18 players in the squad, with the UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians having a maximum of 7 slots each to fill. Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have 5 slots each to fill, while Gujarat Giants have only three slots available to fill. Below is the list of players retained and released by all the WPL teams:

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WPL 2027 mini-auction to take place on October 28 in Kochi, Kerala Photograph: (Gemini)

Gujarat Giants

Players released: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu, Shivani Singh

Players retained: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Tanuja Kanwer, Yastika Bhatia

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Players released: Grace Harris, Linsey Smith, D Hemalatha, Gautami Naik

Players retained: Ellyse Perry, Georgia Voll, Lauren Bell, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyoosha Kumar, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana

Mumbai Indians

Players released: Milly Illingworth, G Kamalini, Kranthi Reddy, Poonam Khemnar, Saika Ishaque, Triveni Vasistha

Players retained: Melie Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur, Rahila Firdous, S Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Vaishnavi Sharma

UP Warriorz

Players released: Amy Jones, Charli Knott, Chloe Tryon, Deandra Dottin, Asha Sobhana, G Trisha, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Suman Meena

Players retained: Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Ecclestone, Tara Norris, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh

Delhi Capitals

Players released: Alana King, Lizelle Lee, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Pragati Singh, Eddla Srujana

Players retained: Annabel Sutherland, Chinelle Henry, Laura Wolvaardt, Lucy Hamilton, Marizanne Kapp, Deeya Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mamatha Madiwala, Minnu Mani, N Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma

Purse and slots available for all teams