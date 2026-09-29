/WPL 2027 Mini-Auction: Franchises announce retained and released players; check purse & slot available

The five Women's Premier League (WPL) franchises — Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, UP Warriorz, Gujarat Giants, and Delhi Capitals - have announced the list of players retained and released ahead of the upcoming mini-auction. The WPL 2027 auction will take place on October 28 in Kochi, Kerala. The upcoming season is scheduled to be played from January 14 to February 7. At the auction, 27 slots are open to be filled.
List of players released and retained by WPL teams
A franchise can have a maximum of 18 players in the squad, with the UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians having a maximum of 7 slots each to fill. Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have 5 slots each to fill, while Gujarat Giants have only three slots available to fill. Below is the list of players retained and released by all the WPL teams:
WPL 2027 mini-auction to take place on October 28 in Kochi, Kerala Photograph: (Gemini)
Gujarat Giants
Players released: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu, Shivani Singh
Players retained: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Tanuja Kanwer, Yastika Bhatia
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Players released: Grace Harris, Linsey Smith, D Hemalatha, Gautami Naik
Players retained: Ellyse Perry, Georgia Voll, Lauren Bell, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyoosha Kumar, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana
Mumbai Indians
Players released: Milly Illingworth, G Kamalini, Kranthi Reddy, Poonam Khemnar, Saika Ishaque, Triveni Vasistha
Players retained: Melie Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur, Rahila Firdous, S Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Vaishnavi Sharma
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UP Warriorz
Players released: Amy Jones, Charli Knott, Chloe Tryon, Deandra Dottin, Asha Sobhana, G Trisha, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Suman Meena
Players retained: Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Ecclestone, Tara Norris, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh
Delhi Capitals
Players released: Alana King, Lizelle Lee, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Pragati Singh, Eddla Srujana
Players retained: Annabel Sutherland, Chinelle Henry, Laura Wolvaardt, Lucy Hamilton, Marizanne Kapp, Deeya Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mamatha Madiwala, Minnu Mani, N Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma
Purse and slots available for all teams
UP Warriorz have the highest purse left - INR 3.65 crore, followed by Gujarat Giants (INR 1.25 crore), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (INR 1.15 crore), Delhi Capitals (INR 1.10 crore), and Mumbai Indians (INR 1 crore). Below are the slots available for each franchise for the WPL 2027 auction:
UP Warriorz: 7 slots (2 overseas)
Mumbai Indians: 7 slots (1 overseas)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 5 slots (2 overseas)
Delhi Capitals: 5 slots (1 overseas)
Gujarat Giants: 3 slots (1 overseas)