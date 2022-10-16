'They are going to be a threat': Gautam Gambhir issues warning to India ahead of T20 World Cup opener

India will kick off their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. While there is significant hype around the clash with the encounter being deemed as a virtual decider for the top spot in Group 2 of Super 12, former India opener Gautam Gambhir has warned the Indian team to be wary of another opposition which is peaking at the right time.

Gambhir believes Sri Lanka can pose a huge threat to the major teams at the T20 World Cup this year as they are running high on confidence after winning the Asia Cup 2022. Sri Lanka had stunned India in the group stage before defeating Pakistan in the final to clinch the Asia Cup trophy for the sixth time earlier this year.

Gambhir feels Sri Lanka are peaking at the right time in the shortest format having won the Asia Cup and will take a lot of confidence into the tournament.

“Sri Lanka, because of the kind of success they have had at the Asia Cup. The way they are playing, the way they are probably peaking at the right time. And with Chameera and Lahiru Kumara coming in, they probably got most of their places covered. They are going to be a threat and so they are going to take a lot of confidence into the T20 World Cup,” the former India opener said during a discussion on Star Sports.

However, Sri Lanka's shock defeat at the hands of 14th-ranked Namibia in the qualifiers proved Gambhir's prediction slightly wrong on Sunday (October 16). In one of the biggest upsets in the tournament so far, Namibia thrashed Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka by 55 runs to get off to a winning start.

Namibia went on to post a strong total of 163 runs on the board, batting first in the game before they skittled out Sri Lanka for a paltry 108 runs to register a comprehensive victory. Sri Lanka now need to win their remaining two matches to comfortably qualify for the Super 12 stage.

India, on the other hand, will take on Australia and New Zealand in their remaining two warm-up matches before locking horns with Pakistan in their tournament opener on October 23.