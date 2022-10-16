WATCH: Virat Kohli carries drinks for teammates during India's warm-up match, video goes viral

The Indian cricket team is currently training in Brisbane ahead of the start of their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign in Australia. India were one of the first teams to reach Australia to begin preparations for the showpiece event and were training in Perth before moving to Brisbane.

The Rohit Sharma-led side has already played two warm-up matches against Western Australia XI to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the World Cup and still have a couple of practice matches to play against Australia and New Zealand before officially kick-starting their campaign against Pakistan on October 23.

While India won their first warm-up fixture against Western Australia XI on October 10, they lost the second practice game against them on October 13. Senior batter Virat Kohli was the only player who didn't feature in any of the warm-up matches as he was rested from both games.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Kohli can be spotted carrying drinks for his teammates during one of the warm-up matches. The video is likely from the first warm-up game as Kohli had fielded in the second game. The warm-up matches were not telecasted in India and the fans had to rely on footage shot by fans present at the stadium.

One of the videos shot by a spectator at the stadium shows Kohli turning waterboy for the team and carrying drinks for his teammates.

India will next face hosts Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane on Monday, October 17 in their third warm-up game before taking on New Zealand on Wednesday (October 19). The Men in Blue will officially begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

India have faced two defeats in their last three meetings against Pakistan and will be hopeful of sparking a turnaround this time around to get off to a winning start in the tournament. Pakistan had thrashed India by ten wickets to register a comprehensive win in the last meeting between the two sides in the T20 World Cup last year.