'There will be big question marks': Michael Vaughan on Virat Kohli's spot in India's squad for T20 WC 2022

Amid Virat Kohli's ongoing lean patch for Team India, questions have been raised on his spot in the T20I team with the T20 World Cup 2022 just a few months away. Kohli has failed to score runs consistently in international cricket for a while now and has struggled to notch up big scores. His last century for the Indian team came in November 2019 and the batting maestro has since failed to score a ton in international cricket.

After a dismal IPL 2022 campaign, Kohli was rested from South Africa series at home and made his comeback during India's tour of England. However, his poor patch with the willow continued as he fop in the one-off fifth Test before struggling in the two T20Is that he played against the hosts.

Kohli managed to score only 12 runs in two T20Is against England after being roped in into the playing XI in place of in-form Deepak Hooda. The move to drop Hooda was criticised by many with several experts questioning on what merit did Kohli deserve a place in the XI despite being out of form.

Also Read: Ganguly, Sehwag all have been dropped: Venkatesh Prasad slams India's decision to rest out-of-form players

Amid suggestions that he should be dropped from India's T20I squad due to his poor form, former England captain Michael Vaughan has said there will be big question marks if Kohli is selected in India's squad for T20 World Cup 2022.

"It’s Virat Kohli that the big question mark is about. When he’s at his best, he gets in. But, there are going to be big question marks over Virat the next time he plays T20 cricket if these players keep producing the magic when they come into the side," Vaughan said in a discussion with Cricbuzz.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma defends Virat Kohli, responds to his critics: 'They don't know what's going on inside'

Vaughan also believes the selectors and team management are set to deal with a major selection headache when KL Rahul recovers from his injury and is fit to join the squad. The former England captain reckons one out of Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik will have to be dropped from the playing XI when Rahul returns.

"I am just looking at how India would juggle all these players into the final XI for the World Cup. KL Rahul will come back in. Rishabh Pant, DK, one of them will have to keep. I don’t think both of them will play. I want Rishabh in because he’s left-handed," said Vaughan.