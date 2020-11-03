'There was clear contact': Jurgen Klopp defends Salah's penalty against West Ham United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has slammed accusations stating Mohamed Salah dived to win a penalty which played a vital role in Saturday's 2-1 win over West Ham United.

Also read: Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs arrested on suspicion of assault: Reports

According to the German coach, the Egyptian striker was genuinely fouled and has the bruises to prove it. Liverpool's prolific striker went down in the penalty area after a clumsy challenge from Arthur Masuaku. Salah converted that penalty to draw level against West Ham United.

WHU manager David Moyes was upset with the decision and felt that it was not a penalty, whereas, Klopp was in no doubt Salah had been fouled.

Also read: Premier League: Arsenal register an away win against Manchester United

"Pretty much everyone who saw the situation thought it was a foul," Klopp told British media, adding that he had spoken to the striker about his fitness.

"He has exactly three proper knocks on the foot and one of them is from the penalty situation," added Klopp.

"We don't talk much about the penalties we don't get but now two days after we are talking about this. There was clear contact. I don't understand the criticism."

Defending champions Liverpool currently top the Premier League table and next to face Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday.

(Inputs from Reuters)