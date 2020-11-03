Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs arrested on suspicion of assault: Reports

Manchester United legend and Wales manager Ryan Giggs has been arrested on suspicion of assault, as per British newspaper reported on late Monday.

Also read: Premier League: Arsenal register an away win against Manchester United

Football Association of Wales issued a statement regarding the incident which said: "The FAW is aware of an alleged incident involving the National Team Manager, Ryan Giggs. The FAW will be making no further comment at this current time."

According to The Sun's report, police were called to the 46-year-old Giggs's home late on Sunday after reports of a disturbance. The Welshman was arrested and questioned on suspicion of actual bodily harm and assault, the newspaper said.

The Sun quoted a statement from Greater Manchester Police as saying: "Police were called at 10.05 pm on Sunday to reports of a disturbance. A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment.

"A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault."

Giggs was appointed Wales manager in January 2018 after a stellar playing career in which he won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, four FA Cups and three League Cups with Manchester United, and was capped 64 times for Wales.