'There was a lot at stake': MS Dhoni praises team after Chennai Super Kings enter playoffs of IPL 2021

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, skipper of the Chennai Super Kings praised his team as the "Yellow Army" qualified for the Indian Premier League playoffs for the 11th time on Thursday (September 30) after Rutaraj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis hit quickfire runs to register a six-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday (September 30).

During the post-match ceremony, Dhoni, who hit a stunning six to complete the win, said, "It means a lot, because the last time, we said we wanted to come back strong. We are known for that and there was a lot at stake. You won't always win games and a lot didn't go our way last time, and it's important not to make excuses and we have done that this year."

"The boys did well to keep the momentum going, and they've taken responsibilities to keep all departments of the game in balance so the players and the support staff get the credit," Dhoni added.

Dhoni said: "The bounce of the wicket was different - instead of knee height, it was shin height, and once the batsmen figured out that they have to hit straight, they succeeded.

"The bowlers tried to swing it up front and got hit straight when then pitched it up too much, but then adjusted very well.

"I told the bowlers that they needed to exploit the conditions in today's game. If the odd ball stopped early on, it started coming onto the bat later," Dhoni added.

.@ChennaiIPL become the first team to secure a place in the #VIVOIPL Playoffs & here's how the Points Table looks 👇 pic.twitter.com/JTIssMVfCt — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 30, 2021 ×

During the match, Hyderabad were asked to bat after Dhoni won the toss. They immediately lost Jason Roy's wicket as he went back for two. Captain Kane Williamson lost his wicket for 11.

Wriddhiman Saha's 44 off 46 balls kept the innings alive but once he was caught by Dhoni off master spinner Ravindra Jadeja, the batting order collapsed. The bowlers, led by Josh Hazlewood (3/24) and Dwayne Bravo (2/17), restricted SRH to 134 for seven.

Chasing the modest target, CSK made a promising start and reached 139 for four with two balls to spare. Chennai now lead the eight-team table with 18 points from 11 games, two ahead of Delhi Capitals.