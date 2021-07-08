'There is no need to create such insecurity': Saba Karim on Team India's openers situation

Shubman Gill's injury came as a big jolt for Virat and Co. as the Men in Blue still contemplate their opening pair for the upcoming England series that will kick off in August.

ALSO READ: Cricket: To represent the country is feeling which is very hard to explain, says Devdutt Padikkal

Team India have Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul as their remaining options in terms of openers, they also have a backup batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran. There were several reports that coach Ravi Shastri wanted Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal to fly to England to be Gill's replacements, however, BCCI turned down the request.

Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim has given his point of view on the situation. "I will never feel it is justified because if you send an additional replacement the players already in the team will feel extremely insecure. There is no need to create such insecurity," Saba Karim said on India News.

"I feel you have to show some faith in the job done by the selectors. I still cannot believe that such a demand would have come from the team management. But if it has come, I feel it is not justifiable," he added.

"If the team needs a replacement, there is a discussion with the selectors, especially with the chairperson. But which player goes is decided by the selection committee.

"But the question here is why they need a replacement when they have so many openers in the reserve. It is difficult to say from here what could be the reason behind the team management asking for a replacement.

"It is possible that they might be feeling that the situation that was created in Australia, a similar thing could happen here as well. So they want an opener to be in the team as Shubman Gill has come back and it is a long series, there are going to five Test matches played and if you need someone in between, the player will not be able to play because of quarantine," he signed off.