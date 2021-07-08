Cricket: To represent the country is feeling which is very hard to explain, says Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal offered thanks that his endeavors for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL have assisted him with getting national retribution.

"There is a lot of attention on the IPL and being a youngster it was important that as soon as I got that chance, I really made a mark and really cemented my place in the side. IPL has given me that platform and I will always be grateful for that," said Devdutt Padikkal on Follow the Blues show.

The youngster likewise said that he is in amazement of the drive his RCB captain Virat Kohli has towards the game. He said: "You can clearly see the passion and dedication he has towards the game. That's something I have always admired in him and it's just that how driven he is to being the No.1, the best he can be. When you have someone like that as your leader, you will also want to emulate that same thing."

Devdutt Padikkal scored his maiden IPL century against the Rajasthan Royals in the first half of IPL. It will be fascinating to see whether Devdutt Padikkal gets an opportunity to bat at the top-order during the Sri Lanka visit.

Devdutt Padikkal has said that the Sri Lanka visit presents an incredible open door opportunity for him to learn from Shikhar Dhawan. Team India will take on Sri Lanka in six limited-overs internationals, three ODIs, and three T20Is, beginning on July 13. Devdutt Padikkal is essential for the 20-member crew selected for the visit.

"This will be a really great opportunity for me to learn from someone who is similar to me. Obviously, he is also a left-handed opener and I have watched a lot of his batting as I have grown up. His Test debut against Australia is pretty unforgettable, to be honest. To see how he batted and how fearless he was on his debut is something I was really inspired by. Cut short, there is a lot I can learn from him and I am looking forward to playing under him," he said.

The slick opener was cheerful with his inclusion in the Indian team. Devdutt Padikkal explained:

"Dream come true because ever since I started playing cricket at nine years old, this is the moment I have always dreamt about and always wanted to achieve. So to be picked to represent the country is a feeling which is very hard to explain. So I am really grateful for this opportunity."