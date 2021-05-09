'The pressure of expectation is weighing him down' - Sunil Gavaskar on Shubman Gill's batting despondency

Sunil Gavaskar has believed that the pressing factor of developing assumptions following an effective Test debut in Australia might be burdening Shubman Gill.

Shubman Gill was among the numerous novices in the Indian group who stood out in the Test series in Australia. In three Tests, Shubman Gill amassed 291 runs at an average of 51.80 with two fifties. His best of 91 came in the memorable Test win at the Gabba.

In any case, Shubman Gill battled for familiarity with the home series against England. The 21-year-old oversaw just 119 runs in four Tests at an average of 19.83 with a best of 50.

After a noteworthy Test debut in Australia, Shubman Gill tracked down the going extreme in the home series against England. He didn't look agreeable against the ball that wasn't going onto the bat. However, he was so acceptable Down Under that Team India are probably going to back him as Rohit Sharma's initial accomplice, regardless of Mayank Agarwal discovering some form in the IPL.

Translating Shubman Gill's battles, Sunil Gavaskar revealed to Star Sports that things have changed for the youngster after the accomplishment in Australia and he needs to adjust in like manner. As indicated by Sunil Gavaskar:

“I think what I feel about Shubman Gill is that suddenly, the pressure of expectation is getting to him. Before this, it was different. He was just a young promising newcomer, but now with the performances in Australia, the expectation is that he is going to score, and maybe that pressure of expectation is weighing him down."

"He just needs to relax. He is just a 21-year-old kid. There will be failures and he has to learn from those failures. He's just got to open and play freely, without worrying about expectations. The runs will come if he plays his natural game. Trying to play across the line and trying to score off every delivery because of the pressure of expectation, he's actually getting himself out."

After a helpless Test series against England, Shubman Gill's troubles with the bat proceeded in IPL 2021 also. Opening the innings for the Kolkata Knight Riders, he neglected to furnish the franchisee with the ideal fast beginnings at the top order. He played seven matches for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021, yet just oversaw 132 runs at a hit pace of 117.85 with a best of 43. Last season, Shubman Gill figured out how to score up 440 runs in 14 games. Notwithstanding, he stayed under the scanner over his helpless strike rate of 117.96.

