The Open: 'I’m happy I’m in and around the top-10 mark', says India's Shubhankar Sharma

Shubhankar Sharma was made to battle hard on his birthday. On a day when he turned 27, the Indian withstood every challenge thrown at him by a blood-thirsty golf course, turned even nastier by a bewitching wind, to put himself into contention at the 151st Open Championship.

Sharma, who started the final major championship of the season and the oldest running sporting event in the world with a three-under par 68 on Thursday, finished with an even-par 71 on Friday to be tied third at three-under par total.

American Brian Harman shot an incredible six-under par 65 in the conditions, including an eagle on the 18th hole, to open a five-shot lead over local favourite Tommy Fleetwood (5-under). Austrian Sepp Straka was third at 4-under par.

It could have been a far happier outing for the Chandigarh-based professional, but for a debilitating double-bogey five on the par-3 17th hole. However, a clutch birdie on the 18th hole left him satisfied with his day’s work.

“Very happy with my round. In fact, I was seeing the scores, and when I played the first two-three holes, I felt the wind was definitely a lot more than what we played yesterday. I told myself a level par round would not be a bad round,” said Sharma.

“Obviously, I didn’t want that 17 thing to happen and finish level-par like that, but if I look at it as a whole, I’m quite happy. Level par is good and I am still in it.”

The new 17th hole, with an elevated green with severe slopes all around and deep bunkers guarding both side with a waste area at the back, has troubled the best players this week. The only safe spot is the green, which Sharma missed.

“I hit an 8-iron there. The wind was quite strong all day, and the hole before that, we played about a 25-yard wind. It was a slightly different direction,” said Sharma.

“I just tried to be extra cautious, and I pulled it as well, which didn't help. Just rolled into the waste area. Didn’t have a way to get out from there. But I’m happy that I came back with a birdie, and level par for the day. I will take it anyway.”

Sharma wasn’t getting carried away with his position at the halfway stage.

“It’s only the second day, so it really doesn’t matter. Even if I was tied 50th, it’s golf, so you’ve just got to get up, do your process again,” he explained.

“Until it’s the back nine on Sunday, your position really doesn’t matter. You can’t lose a tournament in the first two days. That’s important. I’m happy that I’m in and around the top-10 mark.”

It’s going to be muted celebration for Sharma, and he is hoping to defer the party for Sunday night.

“Nothing today. Mom will cook. I think she will make some rajma and probably bake a cake. A few of my friends are here, as well, so we’ll just chitchat,” said Sharma. “They came today, so it’ll be good fun. There’s some work to be done at the range today, but after that we’ll chill. It was quite late last night when we finished the round, but tomorrow I will hopefully have a late tee time. At least I will have some time to relax today.”

World No1 Scottie Scheffler meeded a birdie on his last hole to survive the cut, which fell at 3-over par 145.

Last week’s Genesis Scottish Open champion Rory McIlroy missed a tap-in putt in his round of 1-under par 70 to move to tied 13th place, while defending champion Cam Smith of Australia hit a stunning second shot on the par-5 18th to less than two feet and made the eagle to get inside the cut and finish in tied 39th place at 2-over par.