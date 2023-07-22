NFL: Jets coach Robert Saleh 'would be shocked' if QB Aaron Rodgers pulled one-and-done

Aaron Rodgers came to New York in April this year and is yet to play a single snap for the Jets. His future in the Big Apple, however, already became a topic of contention before and after the practice on Friday, July 21. While the former Green Bay Packers QB didn't commit to playing in 2024 for the Jets, he thinks not doing so would be a 'disservice' to them.

"The Jets gave up a lot for me, so to just play one year would be a disservice," said the Jets QB on ESPN New York 98.7 FM before practice on Friday. "Now if that one year turns out to be a magical year, who knows? It's more than that. It's how my body feels, and I've made some changes this offseason with some training and diet."

"The way I feel now, I think I could play a number of years," said Rodgers about his current fitness and mindset. The 39-year-old, gearing up for his 19th NFL season, although wants to see how his body holds up during the season.

Jets coach Robert Saleh was asked about his star QB's future after the Friday's practice and said 'he doesn't want to put Rodgers in a corner about committing.'

"I don't want to back him into a corner and make him commit to something like that," Saleh said. "I just want him to have fun and know that when he walks in this building to let loose and have a little bit of fun, BS with the guys, come in the office, come talk to us and just enjoy playing football. Odds are if you enjoy playing football, you're going to want to keep doing it. I wouldn't put pressure on him to commit to something like that anyway, but I'd be shocked if he doesn't play multiple years. He looks like a little kid out there."

Notably, the Jets had shelled a bomb to acquire Rodgers from Green Bay in April. The trade package for the QB included a 2023 second-round pick and a conditional 2024 second rounder that becomes a first-round pick if Rodgers plays in 65% of the snaps.

