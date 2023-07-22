India vs WI: Former India batter says Ajinkya Rahane could be next 'Test captain'

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer thinks Ajinkya Rahane could be India's next Test captain. The 35-year-old batsman, who made a comeback in the Indian side during the WTC 2023 Final against Australia, however, will have to score runs.

The former India batsman made the comments on Jio Cinema and said that Rahane's consistency has been an issue throughout his career.

"Rahane will have to show consistency in his game, which has been his problem even though he has played 80-90 Tests (84). Consistency has been an issue, he will have to overcome it because India have a good captaincy option in him after Rohit Sharma is done. Rahane will have to make runs, and then everything else will follow," he said.

Rahane had been dropped from the Test team and was considered to play in the WTC Final only after KL Rahul got injured. Rahane's swashbuckling IPL 2023, however, played a part in his selection as well.

"If his form was great from that Australia series after that 36 all-out, the way he led, scored a hundred in Melbourne… had his form remained the same, he would have been the next Test captain. But he lost his form and got dropped," Jaffer said.

"However, he reinvented himself in the IPL and got a chance in the WTC final. He was appointed the vice-captain as well, because the Indian selectors see a good leader in him. He still has age on his side but he needs to score runs, if he does not then he will find it difficult," he added.

Notably, Rahane has been able to score only in single digits during the two innings he has batted against West Indies in the ongoing tour. While the batsman had scored 89 and 46 during WTC Final, his consistency has been rare as Jaffer pointed out.

