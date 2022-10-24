The magnitude was much more: Gambhir rates Virat Kohli's 82 vs Pakistan better than his Mohali knock

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82 against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday was better than his match-winning innings for India against Australia in Mohali in 2016. Kohli had scored an unbeaten 82 against the Aussies in an epic run-chase in Mohali during the 2016 T20 World Cup.

The senior India batter, who is regarded as one of the greatest of all time had in the past labeled the Mohali masterclass as the best knock of his career. However, even he had to admit that his stunning half-century against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) was an extraordinary effort and the best knock that he has produced in an Indian shirt.

With Inda under massive pressure in the 160-run chase, Kohli defied all odds to play one of the finest innings of his career. He scored an unbeaten 82 off 53 deliveries laces with four sixes and six fours to help the Men in Blue clinch a last-ball thriller in their T20 World Cup opener.

With 48 to get off the last three overs, Kohli launched an onslaught against the Pakistan bowlers and took the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf to the cleaners to get India over the line. Gambhir echoed the sentiments of many in rating Kohli's 82 against Pakistan at MCG above his Mohali knock considering the pressure and the magnitude of the game.

"Finishing it off, probably literally getting more than 50% of the run. So it has to be up there probably better than the Mohali innings because if you see the magnitude, the conditions, the pressure, this was much more," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

Gambhir reserved special praise for Kohli's stunning lofted backfoot shot against Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf which went straight into the stands. It is one of the most difficult shots to execute but Kohli did it to perfection despite being nder immense pressure with India needing 28 off 8 balls at the time.

He followed up it up with another six with his trademark flick shot to bring the equation further down to 16 runs needed off the last over. India won on the last ball after a dramatic finish to the final over.

"It was probably the shot of the tournament. That shot under pressure. It was not that he just played the shot. You knew that if he had not hit that ball out of the ground, India would have been under serious pressure because 28 off 8, you are looking at a defeat. Playing that shot under pressure against Haris Rauf. It's just the quality of that shot. You can't explain that shot," Gambhir said speaking about Kohli's six against Rauf.

With the first points in their bag, India will now look to continue their winning run when they lock horns with Netherlands in their next Super 12 clash on Thursday (October 27).