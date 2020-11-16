'The Gypsy King is returning in 2021': Tyson Fury calls off December bout

British boxing champion Tyson Fury has confirmed that his plans to return has been postponed till 2021. The news comes less than a month after saying his next fight would take place on December 5 in London.

WBC world heavyweight champion has not stepped in the ring since February when he won his title after beating Deontay Wilder with a seventh-round stoppage in Las Vegas.

Fury took to Twitter and wrote: "The Gypsy King is returning in 2021".

"Only those that have supported me 100% since my comeback will be with me for the glory," the boxer added.

Earlier, the 'Gypsy King' had announced his bout against an unnamed opponent will be held in December in London. However, the boxer has not revealed a clear reason behind postponing the match and nor did he say who his opponent would be next year.

American boxer Wilder had challenged Fury for a third fight. Wilder and Fury first fought in 2018 which ended in a draw and the American accused the Briton of cheating in their February bout. Fury refused to fight the third match after these allegations by the American.

Earlier, Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is set to return in the ring with a fight in Tokyo in February 2021. Mayweather’s opponent and the rules of the bout have been left unclear.

Mayweather had earlier dropped hints about the bout, which is being linked to an "exhibition" match against Japanese kickboxer in 2018. But the organisers offered more details on Monday.