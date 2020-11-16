Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather to return to ring for February 2021 Tokyo bout

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is set to return in the ring with a fight in Tokyo in February 2021. Mayweather’s opponent and the rules of the bout have been left unclear.

Mayweather had earlier dropped hints about the bout, which is being linked to an “exhibition” matchhh against Japanese kickboxer in 2018. But the organisers offered more details on Monday.

The Mayweather fight will be part of an event touted as “Mega 2021”, being hosted at the Tokyo Dome in the Japanese capital on February 28, the production committee said in a press release.

Mega 2021 is likely to feature “champion-class” fighters, including Mayweather, without revealing further details, including Mayweather’s opponent and rules of the fight.

ALSO READ: Lewis Hamilton: The world champion some find hard to like

Mayweather, last week, had shared a video on social media platform Instagram and teased the fight.

"Tokyo, Japan, I'm coming back, in 2021," he said in the clip.

"I know the Olympics is in Japan in 2021, but me, myself, Floyd 'Money' Mayweather and my team will be doing something big in Tokyo Dome... Japan, I'm on my way."

Mayweather called it quits three years ago. Even though he had announced that he was “coming out of retirement in 2020”, the legendary boxer is yet to be seen in action this year.

Mayweather, who boasts an unbeaten 50-0 record, had earlier fought an exhibition match against MMA star Tehshin Nasukawa in December 2018 – the last time he came out of retirement for a big payday.

ALSO READ: IOC's Bach 'very confident' Tokyo Olympics will have fans

Mayweather dropped the kickboxer, who was less than half his age, three times in the first round before the MMA star’s trainer jumped in to stop the fight. The iconic boxer then hinted that he had earned $9 million for the two-minute flight.

In 2017, Mayweather floored the MMA fighter Conor McGregor in the 10th round of the hyped-boxing match. In 2015, Philippine boxer Manny Pacquiao was defeated by Mayweather in their ‘fight of the century’ which disappointed many.

It is said that Mayweather earned around $300 million from the points win over Pacquiao, which makes the bout the most lucrative fight in history and ultimately generated to the north of $600 million in revenue.