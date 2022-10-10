'The GOAT': Virat Kohli hails Cristiano Ronaldo as Manchester United star completes 700 club goals

Cristiano Ronaldo finally brought an end to his long-standing drought as he scored his first goal of the season in the Premier League for Manchester United. The Portuguese forward scored the decisive goal for United in their 2-1 win over Everton as Erik Ten Hag's men bounced back to winning ways after their 6-3 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City in their last Premier League outing.

With his goal, Ronaldo also went on to achieve yet another special feat in his legendary career as he became the first player ever to complete 700 goals in his club career. Ronaldo is the only footballer in the world to have scored 700 goals for his clubs.

Ronaldo came on as a substitute early on against Everton and looked in a good rhythm. He latched on to a pass from Casemiro in the second half and fired it past Everton keeper Jordan Pickford to put United 2-1 ahead in the game and complete the milestone of 700 club goals in his career.

Wishes have been pouring in from all corners for Ronaldo over his staggering achievement. Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli also took to social media to hail the Portuguese forward as the GOAT of the game after his 700th club goal. Kohli reacted to a post shared by Ronaldo on Instagram post United's 2-1 win.

"Great win guys! Another step in the right direction! #WeStandUnited," Ronaldo had written while sharing a picture on Instagram. "GOAT 700," Kohli wrote in the comments section.

Ronaldo, who is currently enjoying his second stint with Manchester United, has scored a total of 144 goals for the Premier Lague giants across his two spells at Old Trafford. He is Real Madrid's all-time top-scorer with 450 goals for the Spanish club and scored 101 gals for Juventus in his two seasons at the club.

Ronaldo had scored five goals for Sporting Lisbon before eaving the Portuguese club to sign for United as a teenager. He has overall scored 700 goals so far for the four clubs that he has played for in his career. After opening his account in the Premier League this season, Ronaldo will be hopeful of continuing his fine form in the upcoming matches for United.