Yuvraj Singh brutally trolled for his 'welcome to 700 club' tweet congratulating Cristiano Ronaldo

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was brutally trolled on social media for his wrong choice of words to congratulate Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo after he achieved the elusive feat of 700 club goals in his career on Sunday (October 09).

Yuvraj, who is a huge Manchester United fan, took to Twitter to congratulate Ronaldo after the 37-year-old scored against Everton at Goodison Park to complete 700 goals in his club career. The Portuguese became the first man in the world to achieve the massive feat as wishes poured in from all corners.

“King is back! Form is temporary class is forever! Welcome to 700 club No7 GOAT, legend," Yuvraj wrote on Twitter.

However, his tweet didn't go down well with several football fans, who reminded the legendary Indian cricketer that Ronaldo was the first to reach 700 club goals which means there is no one already part of the elite club. Fans decided to brutally troll Yuvraj over his tweet with some even asking if he was comparing Ronaldo's goals to his runs.

Also Read: 700 goals! Cristiano Ronaldo achieves huge landmark to lead Manchester United to win at Everton



Welcome to 700 club una. Which 700 club you in pal? — F U R K Y (@thisisfurky) October 9, 2022 ×

which 700 club are you in my good sir ? — ° (@anubhav__tweets) October 9, 2022 ×

Yuvi ne fifa mein 700 goals maare hain, not a joke — ayush singh (@ayush_ahlawat) October 10, 2022 ×

There is no club. He is the club — Prashanth (@Prashiee) October 9, 2022 ×

Ronaldo, who has had a woeful start to the season at Manchester United, managed to find the back of the net for the first time in the Premier League this season against Everton on Sunday. It took him just 14 minutes to get on to the scoresheet as the Portuguese forward latched on to a pass from Casemiro and slotted it home past Jordan Pickford.

Ronaldo's strike proved to be the decisive one for United as the Red Devils bagged a comfortable 2-1 victory to bounce back to winning ways after their 6-3 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City in their last Premier League outing.

Also Read: Spaniard Iker Casillas comes out as gay, later deletes tweet claiming his account was hacked

Ronaldo became the first player in the world to complete 700 goals in his club career. He has now scored 144 goals for United in two stints at the club. He bagged 450 goals for Real Madrid and scored 101 times for Juventus while scoring five goals for Sporting Lisbon.

Ronaldo will be hoping to continue his goal-scoring spree in the upcoming matches after finally managing to open his account in the Premier League this season. United will next face Omonoia in the Europa League on October 14 before taking on Newcastle United in the Premier League two days later.