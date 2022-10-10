'Made a mistake': Carles Puyol apologises for his 'clumsy joke' on Iker Casillas' 'I am gay' tweet

Spanish football great Carles Puyol was criticised by many for 'disrespecting' the LGBT community after he jokingly responded to an 'I am gay' tweet from his former Spain teammate Iker Casillas. The Real Madrid legend had taken to Twitter to claim he was gay before deleting the tweet.

"I hope you respect me: I'm gay," former Real Madrid goalkeeper Casillas wrote in a tweet. Reacting to his post, former Spain captain and Barcelona defender Puyol said - "The time has come to tell our story, Iker."

Casillas' tweet soon went viral on social media as many fans believed the former Real Madrid keeper was finally coming out openly about his sexuality. However, the tweet was later deleted and Casillas claimed his account was hacked as apologised to the LGBT community and the fans.

Puyol too apologised for what he called a 'clumsy joke' talking about his response to Casilas' tweet. The response too has now been deleted by the former Spain captain after a huge backlash on social media for the duo for joking around a sensitive topic.

"I have made a mistake. Sorry for a clumsy joke with no bad intentions and totally out of place. I understand that it may have hurt sensitivities. All my respect and support for the LGTBIQA+ community," Puyol said in a tweet, apologising for his actions.

As per reports in the Spanish media, Casilas' first tweet about being gay could have been a sarcastic response to the speculations about his private life following his separatin from his former wife Sara Carbonero last year. Casillas was married to Carbonero for five years before the couple separated in March last year. The couple has two sons from their marriage.

While Puyol and Casillas played for arch-rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively in their club careers, the duo played an instrumental role in helping Spain win the FIFA World Cup title in 2010.