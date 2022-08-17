The game would be losing something fundamental if we just watch T20 franchise stuff: Nasser Hussain

Former England cricket team captain Nasser Hussain believes the game would lose something fundamental if T20 franchise cricket is the only option the fans have in the future. Hussain has highlighted the glaring issues in the current trend of players prioritising T20 franchise cricket over international formats and believes Test and ODIs can't be compromised at any cost.

Cricket is currently facing an existential crisis as the debate has intensified over the packed schedule of cricketers, who play all three formats of the game. Several former cricketers and experts believe franchise T20 cricket is the future and that bilateral ODIs should be done away with to reduce the workload of players.

The likes of Ben Stokes and Quinton de Kock giving up one international format to prolong their careers have also put the spotlight on the schedule of cricketers. However, with New Zealand pacer Trent Boult's decision to opt out of a central contract and play limited international cricket to spend time with his family, the concerns over the future of Tests and ODIs have grown.

Boult has opted for the decision to spend time with his family and play less international cricket. A decision which might have been taken considering the fact he can still make millions playing lesser round the year in a couple of T20 leagues around the globe. He might not be the last international star to do so as many might opt to play in T20 franchise leagues for lucrative contracts while compromising on international cricket in the future.

Also Read: ICC announce men's international calendar for 2023-27, India to play Tests against Australia and England

Hussain has strong views on the current trend of players preferring franchise leagues ike the Indian Premier League (IPL), Big Bash League (BBL), Caribbean Premier League and Pakistan Super League over international cricket as the former England captain believes 'everything needs to be in proportion' for the brighter future of the game in the years to come.

"My overall view, though, is that everything needs to be in proportion. For me, first-class county cricket is the starter, Test cricket the main course, and all the white-ball stuff the pudding — enjoyable and moreish," Hussain wrote in his column for Daily Mail.

"But — and it’s a big but — you don’t want to be eating pudding every night of the week for the rest of your life. And that’s where the game has an issue," he wrote further.

Also Read: High demand for India-Pakistan Asia Cup tickets prompts increase in availability of passes and a policy change

Hussian expressed his concerns over white-ball cricket getting hold of players at the start of their careers and making superstars out of them for their little 10-12-ball cameos in T20s. Hussain drew a comparison between veteran Kieron Pollard, who has retired from international cricket but continues to play T20 leagues and South African youngster Tristan Stubbs - who recently slammed a stunning 10-ball 27 for his team in The Hundred and grabbed the limelight.

"One area of concern is the extent to which white-ball cricket is now getting hold of players at the start of their careers. It used to be the case that older players would ride off into the T20 sunset, and make a bit of cash before calling it a day," wrote Hussain.

"Ten balls and four sixes are all you need to become box-office, and attract the IPL owners. If you’re starting your career now, there is a direct route — if you’re talented enough — to making a million. I don’t blame the players for choosing it," he added.