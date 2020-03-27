'The difficulty is...' - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta shares first-hand insights on COVID-19 symptoms

The entire footballing world was left shocked when Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was tested positive for COVID-19. Since contracting the deadly virus, Arteta has made a complete recovery while admitting there were times when he feared the worst circumstances.

Arteta contracting COVID-19 pushed English FA in postponing the Premier League for a few matches before suspending the entire league until further notice in the wake of the pandemic. Opening up on his time in self-isolation, Arteta said he felt something inside him when Arsenal made them know that the players and staff may have gotten exposed to the virus because of Olympiacos’ owner.

"I am feeling completely recovered [now]," the Spaniard said. "It’s true I started having some symptoms when we got the phone call from the club to let us know that we might be exposed to the virus because of the owner of Olympiacos and in that moment…I don’t know, I felt something within me, that I had it,” Arteta told the club’s website.

Arteta’s next match was supposed to be against Manchester City, where he was Pep Guardiola’s assistant a few months back. But since showing symptoms, Arteta decided not to take any risk and isolate himself from the rest. The match was eventually postponed.

"We had a game the following day against Manchester City, so I made a decision and called the doctor straight away and I asked him to drive home. I spoke with Raul, Edu, Vinai, Huss and we set up a meeting together and I said, ‘Listen, we have a couple of players that have been exposed. There is a massive risk there and as well I am the first one feeling the symptoms, very clear symptoms. So if that is the case, all of the players and the people related to the club who are in contact with me on a daily basis are exposed. So we cannot make that decision, we have to speak to the Premier League to Manchester City and we have to make the decision pretty quickly.'

"Then you realise, 'Wow, everybody can be exposed here, this is very serious' and you start to think about the people that you've been in contact with and the other people that can be related to us. That's when a bit of fear comes,” Arteta said.

Arteta further gave an insight of the symptoms, initial stages with fever and dry cough along with chest discomfort as he said he was more worried about his wife and kids while adding everyone is fine now and that is a big relief.

"In terms of symptoms, it was a normal virus for me. I had three or four days which were a little bit difficult, with a bit of a temperature and a dry cough, and some discomfort in my chest. That was it.

"The difficulty is that I have people at home, three kids as well and I was worried. My missus has been through it and my nanny's been through it. Thank God, the kids never got it. We are all completely fine now."

