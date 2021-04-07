'That's the aim!': Dinesh Karthik confident of getting a spot for T20I World Cup

Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik is confident of regaining his spot in Team India ahead of the T20I World Cup.

Karthik conducted a Q-A session on social media ahead of the IPL 2021 when a fan asked him whether he will be a part of the Indian team in the upcoming T20I World Cup.

To which he responded: "That's the aim!"

DK was asked a similar question last year where he was pretty confident.

“My record in T20s has been good. A big tournament like the World Cup did not go exactly as per the plan. I could understand the one day bit (being dropped from ODIs) but even now I would like think that I stand a good chance in returning to the T20 side,” DK had told PTI.

“I have done well even in the recent domestic games that I have played. I have no reason to doubt myself (that I can’t make another comeback),” he added.

Dinesh Karthik last donned the iconic blue jersey back in the 2019 World Semi-Finals against New Zealand. However, after the loss, Dinesh Karthik lost his spot too.

But the Tamil Nadu player bounced back in style and led his team (Tamil Nadu) to win in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2021.