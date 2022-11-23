'That will never change' - Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt note after Manchester United exit

After Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, it was evident that his days in Manchester United was limited. On Tuesday (November 22), it was revealed that the star striker will leave Man United with immediate effect. In a statement released, the Premier league club Manchester United said, "Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future. Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

On Wednesday (November 23), Ronaldo shared a heartfelt note and reacted to his leaving the Old Trafford club. He wrote on Twitter, "Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early. I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge. I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future."

Ronaldo returned to Man United last year after he was almost confirmed to join Chelsea. Nonetheless, he left Juventus and rejoined the club at Old Trafford, where he had gained immense success in his maiden stint. During the last EPL season, he shined and scored 24 goals from 38 games but failed to guide the team to any trophy. In addition, they failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. After Man United not qualifying for the Champions League, many reports suggested that Ronaldo is looking for a switch, however, he found no takers in the transfer window. He remained part of the Erik Ten Hag-led Man United in the ongoing EPL season but failed to make a mark, with him not even being a regular in the starting line-up.