LIVE TV

World

South Asia

India

Sports

FOLLOW US ON:


Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect

Edited By: Sayan GhoshUpdated: Nov 22, 2022, 11:19 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect

Follow Us

Story highlights

The announcement came after the footballer’s interview with British TV personality Piers Morgan where he spoke openly about his disagreements with the club and manager Erik Ten Hag.

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo will be leaving Manchester United by mutual agreement with immediate effect, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday. The announcement came after the footballer’s interview with British TV personality Piers Morgan where he spoke openly about his disagreements with the club and manager Erik Ten Hag.

The Guardian reported that the club was considering legal options against the interview over a potential breach of contract. “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” the club said on the official website. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.”

More to follow...

RELATED

FIFA World Cup 2022: Amid late drama Tunisia held Denmark to 0-0 draw

Blackmailed, threatened by FIFA to not don armbands in World Cup, says German FA

‘We didn't expect to start like this...’ – Lionel Messi on Argentina’s shock World Cup defeat