Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo will be leaving Manchester United by mutual agreement with immediate effect, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday. The announcement came after the footballer’s interview with British TV personality Piers Morgan where he spoke openly about his disagreements with the club and manager Erik Ten Hag.

The Guardian reported that the club was considering legal options against the interview over a potential breach of contract. “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” the club said on the official website. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.”