'That is a great lesson...': Rahul Dravid heaps praise on Virat Kohli for his preparation levels - Watch

Virat Kohli had had an eventful 2022. He started the year by leading India in the three Tests versus hosts South Africa and after the 2-1 series loss, he stepped aside from the red-ball captaincy after having resigned as the T20I skipper and being sacked as the ODI captain. His fallout with the BCCI top management became a huge talking point. After that, the Indian cricket fans desperately waited for Kohli's return to form. While he did manage few good scores, he remained below-par especially during IPL 2022, India tour of England before being rested for the white-ball tour of West Indies.

Following the white-ball series versus the Windies, Kohli returned to the Indian team for the Asia Cup 2022 edition, in the UAE, where he ended his two-year-long century drought and ended as the second-highest run-getter. Since then, he has remained among runs -- especially in the shortest format of the game. He ended as the highest run-getter in the 2022 T20 World Cup, in Australia, with 296 runs in six matches and recently scored his first ODI ton, since August 2019, during the ongoing Bangladesh tour. Recently, in a video shared by BCCI’s official Twitter handle on Thursday (December 15), Indian head coach Rahul Dravid opened up on Kohli and heaped praise on him for his hard work and approach towards the game. Dravid, in particular, lauded the former Indian captain for his preparation levels, which can be a great lesson for youngsters.

Dravid said, "Virat has an incredible template. For me, he has been one of the standouts over the last year and a half. Just watch the way he trains and prepares. That never changes with respect to whether he is doing well or not. I think that is a great lesson for a lot of young players coming into the group."

From reminiscing memories of his playing days in Bangladesh to praising the preparation levels of @imVkohli and on the evolving nature of Test cricket 👍



A special conversation featuring #TeamIndia Head Coach Rahul Dravid 👌



Full interview 🔽 #BANvINDhttps://t.co/nLIvUKc2BC pic.twitter.com/vz5yQhuAsB — BCCI (@BCCI) December 15, 2022 ×

"He (Virat) knows when to be aggressive and when to control the game, it's incredible to watch and a good sign for us if he can build up. Virat has an incredible template in 50-over cricket. His record speaks for itself. It's phenomenal the number of games he's played," the head coach added.