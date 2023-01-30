'That hurts me...': Djokovic on his father not present at the Australian Open final

After winning a record 10th Australian Open on Sunday, Novak Djokovic reflected on his father's absence in the stadium. The 22-time Grand Slam champion said he was 'hurt' that his old man was not there to witness him emerge victorious.

"I thought the things will calm down in terms of media and everything, but it didn't," Djokovic told the reporters before adding, "We both agreed it would probably be better that he is not there."

"That hurts me, and him, a lot because these are very special unique moments. Who knows if they will repeat again. So, it was not easy for him."

Djokovic informed that he hugged his father after the match, away from the court and that he looked sad.

"He was not feeling his best, let's say, even though he was very happy to hug me. I could see that he was a bit sad. Look, it is what it is. I think, in the end, what he told me is that it's important that I feel good on the court. I win the match and he's here for me," added Djokovic.

After Djokovic's father Srdjan Djokovic was pictured posing with a Russian flag-holding fan, Australian Open chief Craig Tiley issued a warning saying the family needed to be 'really careful' as the tournament was a platform that could be used by people for 'disruptive' purposes.

"My advice is that you have to be really careful because if this is an event of global significance, it's a platform," said Tiley.

After the controversy snowballed, Djokovic senior preferred to skip his son's semifinal as well as the final match.

Djokovic won the final against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/5) in straight sets in front of a packed Rod Laver Arena.

After winning the match, an emotional Djokovic climbed up to the player's box to embrace his family members and coaches. He celebrated with them and cried inconsolably. However, a notable absence was that of his father.

(With inputs from agencies)