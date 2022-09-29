'Thank you...' - Roger Federer reacts to Virat Kohli's heartfelt video on his retirement

Roger Federer sent his plethora of fans into a meltdown by announcing that he is calling it quits from tennis after the Laver Cup, which concluded on September 25. After his doubles match for Team Europe, where he teamed up with longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal, Federer's illustrious career came to an end.

The Swiss maestro ended with as many as 20 Grand Slam titles -- third-most in men's tennis to date -- and is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. Following his retirement, reactions poured in from all corners with many sporting icons across the globe lauding the 41-year-old. Former Indian captain Virat Kohli also joined the bandwagon and shared a heartfelt video for Federer, which was posted on ATP's official Twitter account.

In the clip, Kohli said, "Hello Roger, it's a great honour for me to send this video across to you, congratulating you on a phenomenal career that has given us so many beautiful moments and memories. I personally had the chance to meet you at the Australian Open in 2018 - something that I will never ever forget in my life. One thing that stood out for me while watching you play, was that so many people around the world, not just in the world of tennis, got behind you, supporting you. And that kind of unity I have never seen for any other individual athlete, ever. That is something that cannot be created or generated in any way. You had that special ability always, it was evident when we watched you play. The aura you brought on court, is unmatchable and for me, you will always be the greatest of all time. I am sure in the next phase of your life, you are going to have as much fun and as much enjoyment as you did on the court. I wish you and your family all the best. Take care."

Federer has now acknowledged Kohli's video tribute. The former world number one posted it on his Instagram story with the caption, "Thanks Virat Kohli. I hope to make it to India soon."

The legendary tennis star has plenty of fans in India. If he goes to the country in the near future, he will surely be greeted by many of his ardent followers. In his swansong from tennis, Federer-starrer Team Europe lost the Laver Cup for the first time as Team World beat them 13-8 in London.