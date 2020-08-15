'Thank you MS Dhoni' - Reactions flood in as MSD announces retirement from international cricket

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Aug 15, 2020, 08.15 PM(IST) Written By: Subhayan Chakraborty

'Thank you MS Dhoni' - Reactions flood in as MSD announces retirement from international cricket Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

MS Dhoni on Saturday (15 August 2020) hanged his boots from all forms of international cricket. Reactions started to flood in as soon as Dhoni's post on Instagram went viral in seconds. 

MS Dhoni on Saturday (15 August 2020) hanged his boots from all forms of international cricket. Dhoni took to photo-blogging platform Instagram to post an emotional video as he bid adieu to international cricket in what can be termed as the most Dhoni-esque way of quitting the sport. A legendary character in world cricket, Dhoni is regarded as one of the finest captains and wicket-keepers to have played international cricket. Reactions started to flood in as soon as Dhoni's post on Instagram went viral in seconds. 

"The legend retires in his own style as always, @msdhoni bhai you have given it all for the country. The champions trophy triumph, 2011 World Cup and the glorious @ChennaiIPL triumphs will always be etched in my memory. Good luck for all your future endeavours. #MSDhoni," wrote Ravichandran Ashwin. 

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

×
×
×
×
×

Dhoni, who has stayed away from media limelight, played his last match for Team India in the semi-final of ICC World Cup 2019 and his retirement will be remembered as the most Dhoni-esque way of quitting international cricket.

×

 

×

 

×
×

 

×

Dhoni scored 4876 runs in Test cricket (90 matches) at an average of 38.09 with six centuries and 33 half-centuries but it was the shorter formats of the game where the world witnessed the best of his talent. 

In 350 ODIs, Dhoni smashed 10,773 runs at an incredible average of 50.57 with 10 tons and 73 half-centuries to his name. In 98 T20Is, he hammered 1617 runs at a strike-rate of 126.13 in what has been a dream ride for Dhoni and Team India.

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Aug 15, 2020 | 2nd Test - Day 3 Rain Stoppage
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020
ENG
 VS
PAK
223/9
(86.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Aug 05, 2020 | 1st Test
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020
ENG
(70.3 ov) 219
(82.1 ov) 277/7
VS
PAK
326 (109.3 ov)
169 (46.4 ov)
England beat Pakistan by 3 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Aug 04, 2020 | 3rd ODI
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020
ENG
(49.5 ov) 328
VS
IRE
329/3 (49.5 ov)
Ireland beat England by 7 wickets
Full Scorecard →