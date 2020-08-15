'Thank you MS Dhoni' - Reactions flood in as MSD announces retirement from international cricket

MS Dhoni on Saturday (15 August 2020) hanged his boots from all forms of international cricket. Dhoni took to photo-blogging platform Instagram to post an emotional video as he bid adieu to international cricket in what can be termed as the most Dhoni-esque way of quitting the sport. A legendary character in world cricket, Dhoni is regarded as one of the finest captains and wicket-keepers to have played international cricket. Reactions started to flood in as soon as Dhoni's post on Instagram went viral in seconds.

"The legend retires in his own style as always, @msdhoni bhai you have given it all for the country. The champions trophy triumph, 2011 World Cup and the glorious @ChennaiIPL triumphs will always be etched in my memory. Good luck for all your future endeavours. #MSDhoni," wrote Ravichandran Ashwin.

The legend retires in his own style as always, @msdhoni bhai you have given it all for the country. The champions trophy triumph, 2011 World Cup and the glorious @ChennaiIPL triumphs will always be etched in my memory. Good luck for all your future endeavours. #MSDhoni — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 15, 2020 ×

Always Carefree...never careless. Understood the importance of ‘moments’ but never got overawed by them. Redefined wicket keeping....mastered the art of finishing. An end of an era. MSD, one of the finest the world has seen. Or will ever see. Go well 🙌🙏 #MSDhoni — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 15, 2020 ×

Congratulations @msdhoni on an incredible career. T20, ODI WC 🏆 winning captain and took India to No 1 Test team in the world. A man who grafted hard to get to the top and proceeded to keep us on the edge of our seats. #MSDhoni — Isa Guha (@isaguha) August 15, 2020 ×

Dhoni, who has stayed away from media limelight, played his last match for Team India in the semi-final of ICC World Cup 2019 and his retirement will be remembered as the most Dhoni-esque way of quitting international cricket.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni retires from international cricket. The story of cricket will never be complete without him. Video tribute coming up shortly. What a legend! #DhoniRetires #mahendrasinghdhoni pic.twitter.com/iFdFdHulRX — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 15, 2020 ×

Thank you for the innumerable memories together and wish you a great and equally inspiring life ahead. https://t.co/WtT0Xd3A8H — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2020 ×

Our captain cool retires from International cricket today, bringing an era to an end. Undoubtedly the champion of champions and an incredible human being. You will be missed @msdhoni bhaiya. Thank you for all the memories. #MSDhoni — Rahul Chahar (@rdchahar1) August 15, 2020 ×

So sorry to hear that #msdhoni retired half an hour ago. A true giant of the game, India's finest wicketkeeper-batsman & a transformative captain, he left a stamp on Indian cricket that defined an era. March on, Dhoniji. There will be other peaks to climb. https://t.co/Y4r8FBCO92 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 15, 2020 ×

15.08.2020 #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/NuLoFOe86Y — Aju Varghese (@AjuVarghesee) August 15, 2020 ×

Dhoni scored 4876 runs in Test cricket (90 matches) at an average of 38.09 with six centuries and 33 half-centuries but it was the shorter formats of the game where the world witnessed the best of his talent.

In 350 ODIs, Dhoni smashed 10,773 runs at an incredible average of 50.57 with 10 tons and 73 half-centuries to his name. In 98 T20Is, he hammered 1617 runs at a strike-rate of 126.13 in what has been a dream ride for Dhoni and Team India.