MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni on Saturday, August 15 2020, announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. Dhoni took to social media platform Instagram to post an emotional video with photographs from his journey with the Indian team while leaving a heartfelt caption.

"Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support thorughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as retired" - Dhoni captioned the video on his Instagram handle.

It is truly an end of an era in Indian cricket as the only skipper who won all the major ICC trophies hangs his boot from international cricket. It was under Dhoni's leadership when India ended their long wait for World Cup since winning it last in 1983 and lifted the coveted trophy in 2011 at the iconic Wankhede. Under Dhoni, India also won the World T20 in 2007 where he led a young team to win the tournament against all odds.

Dhoni's stay with Team India will always be remembered for his calm captaincy as he earned the term 'captain cool'. While he finished uncountable matches for the Men in Blue with his incredible hitting in the death overs, his tendancy to take the game deep earned his plaudits from all corners of the world.

Dhoni scored 4876 runs in Test cricket (90 matches) at an average of 38.09 with six centuries and 33 half-centuries but it was the shorter formats of the game where the world witnessed the best of his talent.

In 350 ODIs, Dhoni smashed 10,773 runs at an incredible average of 50.57 with 10 tons and 73 half-centuries to his name. In 98 T20Is, he hammered 1617 runs at a strike-rate of 126.13 in what has been a dream ride for Dhoni and Team India.

Dhoni, who has stayed away from media limelight, played his last match for Team India in the semi-final of ICC World Cup 2019 and his retirement will be remembered as the most Dhoni-esque way of quitting international cricket. However, he will continue to don the yellow jersey for Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League.