'Thank you': Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon reacts to signed Team India shirt

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon on Wednesday took to Instagram and lauded Team India for their sportsmanship during the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The spinner also talked about Rahane and Co.'s gesture when they offered him a signed jersey.

After winning the historic Gabba Test, Indian skipper Rahane presented the signed jersey to Nathan Lyon, who was playing his 100th Test match for the Aussies. Lyon became only the 13th Australian player to have completed 100 Test matches.

“After a week at home, I’ve had a chance to reflect on the summer. Playing for Australia and receiving a baggy green has always been my dream. I am extremely humble and grateful to have played one test match for Australia let alone 99 more.

“I have had the opportunity to play and learn from some of the greats of Australian Cricket and have made friendship that will last a lifetime. Walking out onto the field in Brisbane to celebrate 100 matches was an extremely proud moment personally for me.

“Even though we didn’t get the job done I will continue to learn, grow and aim to become a better cricketer everyday.

“A massive congratulations to Ajinkya Rahane and Team India on the series win! Thank you also for your sportsmanship and the incredibly kind gesture of a signed Team India shirt. It will be a great addition to the man cave. Now time to reset and chase some bigger goals,” Lyon wrote on Instagram.

Lyon scalped three wickets in the final match against India and now has 399 Test wickets to his name.