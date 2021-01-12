Thailand Open: PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth knocked out in 1st round

India’s PV Sindhu has been knocked out of the Thailand Open 2021 after losing her opening match against Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt 21-16, 24-26, 13-21 on Tuesday.

Sindhu failed to convert two match points as she loses to Mia Blichfeldt in the opening round of the Thailand Open in what was a disastrous start for the Olympic gold-medalist.

Furthermore, B Sai Praneeth was also knocked out from Thailand Open after going down to Kantaphon Wangcharoen 16-21, 10-21.

However, Ashwini Ponappa-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy advanced to the second round of mixed doubles after a stunning win over Indonesian duo of Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja. The Indian pair won the match 21-11, 27-29, 21-16.

Sindhu started the match well and won the first match with intensity while making Blichfeldt run hard. The Dane did sweat it out throughout the game but failed to get the momentum going. With Sindhu comfortably leading the second game, Blichfeldt stretched the game to 15-15, which made the Indian shuttler frustrated.

Nervousness crept it and was visible in Sindhu’s game as she tried hard to get her smashes but kept on hitting the nets. She also looked a bit fatigued.

Blichfeldt tightened up the screw in the third and final match as Sindhu kept on losing her legs. She missed some routine smashes and overhit a few as Blichfeldt closed on for a massive win against the world number seven.

Meanwhile, India’s Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap withdrew from the Thailand Open on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of their opening match of Thailand Open. Both Nehwal and Kashyap were forced to give walkovers and have been admitted in a hospital for regulatory quarantine for 10 days.