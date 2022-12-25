Test series win over Bangladesh leaves India where on WTC points table? Get to know
Story highlights
After beating Bangladesh in the Test series, India solidified its position on the 2023 WTC points. They now have to make sure they are beating Australia 4-0 at home to cement its place in the finals.
After beating Bangladesh in the Test series, India solidified its position on the 2023 WTC points. They now have to make sure they are beating Australia 4-0 at home to cement its place in the finals.
After beating Bangladesh in the second Test on Sunday in Dhaka, India not only won the Test series but also solidified its position on the 2023 WTC points table. India is currently placed second on the table with 58.93% while Australia is on number one spot with 76.92%.
Having started day four of the second Test on 50-4, India was already in hot waters while chasing 145. The situation worsened when they lost three more wickets and were down to 74-7 at one stage. Ravi Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer then played the rescued act and stitched a 71-run stand to help India win the match by 3 wickets and the series by 2-0.
ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2023: Out-of-form opener KL Rahul could be dropped for Sri Lanka T20Is - Reports
With Australia now almost certain to reach the finals in the current WTC cycle with such a high PCT, India will face challenge from South Africa for the second position.
While the Proteas are currently reeling behind on the third spot with a PCT of 54.55, their only chance of topping India is when they will win their remaining four Tests (2 vs AUS and 2 vs WI) and hope Australia doesn’t get whitewashed against India or at least beat them once in four matches.
For India to qualify for their second WTC final, they now have to ensure that they don’t suffer a defeat against the mighty Aussies. In a nutshell, both teams will be relying heavily on the results of each other’s series to determine who will face Australia in finals of the WTC in June 2023.
How teams can qualify for the WTC final –
- If India beat Australia 4-0 - India will finish with 68.05%; South Africa cannot qualify then even if it wins all four of its remaining matches, finishing at a PCT of 66.66.
- In the next scenario, if India beat Australia 3-0 - India will finish with PCT of 64.35. That time South Africa can only qualify with four wins in its remaining four matches, with 66.66%
- In the third case, if India beat Australia 3-1 - India will have 62.5%. South Africa can then only qualify with four wins in its remaining four matches, with a PCT of 66.66.