/Test cricket tests you mentally, it’s draining – Rohit Sharma stresses on preparing well for longer format

Rohit Sharma called time on his Test career earlier this year, a week before his teammate and batting giant Virat Kohli also did the same. The former Test skipper featured in 68 matches, scoring 4301 runs at a batting average just above 40 (40.58). Having already retired from the shortest format last year following India's second T20 World Cup triumph (in the Americas), Rohit now plays just one format (ODIs). Reflecting on his time playing Test cricket, Rohit noted some of its aspects, including the format draining mentally and testing each player to their limits.

Speaking (on a panel discussion) during a CEAT event on preparing for the big moments, Rohit said it is something everyone does in the background because of the format’s longevity. Citing the example of young kids who grew up in Mumbai playing club cricket, Rohit said they are trained from the beginning to prepare well for longer formats.



"It is something that you prepare for, because the game demands longevity," he said. "Especially in the Test format, you have to last for five days. Mentally, it is very challenging, and it is draining as well. But all cricketers have been brought up playing First-Class cricket.

"When we start playing cricket at a competitive level, even in Mumbai, club cricket (matches) go on for two days (or) three days, so we are built like that, and it starts at a very young age for us. It kind of makes it a little easier how to respond to situations that are there in front of you," he added.

He said, although it’s all about fun and enjoying this game at the start, until everyone reaches a point where they realise how crucial it is to keep grinding and getting ready to spend longer hours on the field.



"...when I started playing the sport, it was all about having fun, enjoying (it)," Rohit said "As you go on, you start playing age group cricket and you kind of keep moving forward from that. Slowly, as you meet a lot of senior players (and) coaches, they talk about how important it is to prepare well.



"When you are very young, you don't understand the importance of preparation. But as you go along, you understand, it gives you a kind of discipline that the game asks for, so it starts with preparation, understanding what exactly you need to do," he said.

