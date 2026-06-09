/Ben Stokes could quit England captaincy, retire over nightclub fallout: Report

England Test captain Ben Stokes is contemplating quitting captaincy and cricket altogether following the nightclub episode. Stokes and his England teammate Gus Atkinson have breached ECB protocols following their team’s 115-run win over New Zealand in the series opener at Lord’s. The two were reportedly involved in an altercation with a rugby player from Saracens' academy on Sunday night, as the ECB investigates the matter.

On Monday, the ECB offered Stokes a chance to relinquish Test captaincy on his terms and continue his career as a cricketer. Should he not take that option, the ECB would anyway remove him as the English Test skipper, ending his partnership with head coach Brendon McCullum. Either way, Stokes is highly unlikely to lead England in the second Test against the Kiwis at the Oval in London.

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His replacement, the Test vice-captain, Harry Brook, was also involved in a nightclub incident in Wellington last year, with the ECB sparing him with a stern warning.



The latest reports emerged that Stokes is considering retiring from international cricket altogether, with the latest incident creating friction between him and the ECB. Although he plays only Test cricket, calling time on a decorated 15-year career like this would be huge.



Meanwhile, following the away Ashes Down Under, Stokes had reportedly drifted away from the head coach, with this episode putting the final nail in the coffin.

What is next for Stokes and Atkinson?

The two are sure to be out of action for the remainder of the series, with the ECB likely to impose suspensions for breaching the team protocol. Until they hear from Stokes about his decision on relinquishing the Test captaincy, the selectors will hold off on naming the squad for the second Test, starting June 17.

