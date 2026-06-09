/BAN vs AUS 1st ODI: Bangladesh shock Australia, clinch 2nd ever ODI win over Aussies

There is no stopping Bangladesh. The Tigers have scripted history in Dhaka on Tuesday (Jun 9) with a massive 86-run win via the DLS method over Australia in the series opener, which also happens to be their second-ever One-Day victory over the world champions. Having last beaten the mighty Aussies in ODIs 21 years ago during the famous run-chase in Cardiff, Bangladesh have struck the first blow in this three-match series. Seamer Nahid Rana impressed with his four-wicket haul, and Mosaddek Hossain with his unbeaten 86 off just 70 balls in the first innings.

Nahid’s express pace did it again for the hosts, who are now on a winning spree against the top Test-playing nations. After mauling Pakistan across the home white-ball series, Bangladesh look to create history with a maiden ODI series win over Australia. Rana, who starred against Pakistan, troubling their top-order with tight lines and steamy bouncers, bowled his heart out against the second-string Aussie team on the Dhaka wicket.

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Mosaddek, who returned to the One-Day side after four years, kept Australians on the back foot with his all-round show. While his classy 86, including seven fours and three sixes, propelled the hosts to 284 for eight, he returned to haunt the visitors with his two wickets for 37 runs in 10 overs.



Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first ODI. They failed to create pressure despite picking up an early wicket inside the second over. A handy 96-run second-wicket stand between Tanzid and Shanto dragged the game away from the Aussies. Three quick wickets did bring them back, but Mosaddek’s innings kept Bangladesh’s nose in front.



Australia never looked comfortable in the run chase after losing Matthew Short on the first ball of their innings.

Marnus Labuschagne departed on just one in the next over, before Rana broke their back with two wickets in the middle overs.

Mosaddek accounted for the two lefties, opener Cooper Connolly and Matthew Renshaw, while Cameron Green held one end.



Green tried saving Australia’s grace with an unbeaten fifty but failed as a complete bowling show reduced them to 191 for nine in 43 overs before rain interrupted play and resulted in Bangladesh’s second ODI win over Australia.

