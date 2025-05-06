World number 1 Jannik Sinner has returned to tennis after serving a three-month doping ban. The Italian was received amid cheers from the 5000-strong crowd on Monday (May 5) during his practice session for the Italian Open (May 5-18). Home boy Sinner, however, wasn't able to explain all the attention.

"I don't know. Honestly, I think I'm a simple 23-year-old kid. I'm good at playing tennis, but I'm not changing the world," he said as reported by news agency AP. "I always remember that I come from a small town of 2,000 people. Being here in Rome and playing in front of so many people is a big deal."

Sinner was handed the three-month ban which started on Feb 9 earlier this year, shortly after he defended his Australian Open crown.

According to Sinner, a physio gave him a banned drug unknowingly and the International Tennis Integrity Agency agreed with the explanation.

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), however, pushed for one year ban. The two agencies reached a settlement for three months which ended on May 4 (Sunday).

When asked what he did during the break, Sinner said: "At the start I was a bit confused because I didn't know exactly what I wanted to do," Sinner said. "Then I went home and stayed with my family. I tried to understand better what was really important to me.

"I know how many sacrifices I made and my daily routine was always practice, practice, practice. But at that moment I didn't have any of that. I came to understand that what's important to me are the people by your side. That they give you the strength to move forward and continue smiling."

Sinner plays his first match in Round of 64 on May 9 and would love to bounce back to match form ahead of French Open 2025 which starts right after Italian Open.