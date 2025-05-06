Aaron Gordon did it again for the Denver Nuggets and this time it was in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals in NBA Playoffs against Oklahoma City Thunder on May 5. His go-ahead three-pointer proved to be the game winning one as the Nuggets took a 1-0 lead.

Advertisment

With eight second remaining on the clock, Russell Westbrook passed him the ball just outside the arc and Gordon, cool as a cucumber, dropped a three. The game was over within a second after that and the Nuggets camp was ecstatic. Have a look at the shot below:

AARON GORDON 3 FOR THE WIN!!!@nuggets take Game 1 in a THRILLER 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fxV2ReRPZA — NBA (@NBA) May 6, 2025

Advertisment

"When I shot it, did I know it was in? I knew it wasn't a miss," he said after the win.

Also Read - Iceland Cricket's viral 'Scammers XI' dig targets pricey IPL stars, Rishabh Pant named captain

This is the second time Gordon has taken his team over the line with a clutch game winning shot. He had done the same against the LA Clippers in Game 4 of the first round playoff series on April 26 with a buzzer-beater dunk.

Advertisment

Scoring 3s was never his strong suit but ever since he has converted his house, which is a warehouse, into half court where he practices these shots day and night, Gordon has become confident with the long-range shots. Nuggets forward Christian Braun corroborated this fact and said: "He lives in a gym, literally."

"When you can roll out of bed and go to your gym shoot, that helps a little bit," Braun added.

"He is the soul of this team," his teammate Nikola Jokic said. "He probably doesn't get as much respect as he deserves. But I think he doesn't need it."

The Nuggets were 10 points behind at the half-time with Thunder having scored 27 and 33 in the first two quarters, respectively against Denver's 26 and 24.

In the third quarter, the Nuggets reduced the deficit to five points as they scored 35 points compared to the Thunder's 30. In the final 12 minutes, Denver outscored Oklahoma City 36-29 and won the game 121-119.