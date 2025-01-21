Two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka suffered a scare before reaching the Australian Open semi-finals on Tuesday (Jan 21). She will now face Paula Badosa on Thursday (Jan 23).

Top seed Sabalenka is attempting to win the Australian Open for a third time in a row, something last achieved 26 years ago by Martina Hingis.

The Belarusian kept that dream alive but had to battle for it in beating Russian 27th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.



“Honestly, I was just praying today. I was just praying to put the ball back in these tough conditions,” Sabalenka said after her match.

“We both were trying to put the ball back. It was very difficult to play. She played amazing tennis, aggressive. I’m super happy I was able to somehow magically win this match,” the 26-year-old said.

Rohan Bopanna-Zhang suffer defeat in QF

Indian ace Rohan Bopanna and his mixed doubles partner Zhang Shuai of China crashed out of the Australian Open after losing to the Australian duo Olivia Gadecki and John Peers in the quarterfinals round.

The Indo-Chinese pair suffered a 6-2, 4-6, 9-11 at the hands of Australian wild cards in one hour and eight minutes clash at Kia Arena. Their loss also ended India’s campaign at the season’s first major.

Goran Ivanisevic quits as Rybakina’s coach

Goran Ivanisevic stepped down as Elena Rybakina’s coach after her fourth-round exit from the Australian Open, the former announced on Tuesday (Jan 21).