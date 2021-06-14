Tennis: Watch - Young fan jumps in joy as Djokovic gives French Open-winning racquet to boy 'with right tactics'

In a heartfelt gesture, Novak Djokovic gave his French Open winning racquet to a young boy watching courtside for “giving the right tactics”. The boy was seen jumping and screaming in joy as the Serbian ace handed over his racquet to him after winning his 19th Grand Slam title.

The world number one became the first man in 52 years to win all the four majors twice as he came from two sets down to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

After the gruelling four-hour and 11-minute final, the 34-year-old Djokovic gave his racquet to the youngster who was then captured on camera jumping in shock at the gesture.

ALSO READ: Tennis: Novak Djokovic a man synonymous to the quote 'never-say-die attitude'

I haven’t smiled this wide in a while!

Djokovic gifted his racquet to this young boy who kept encouraging him throughout the game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lQdCuJn2Jr — Nandita / Everyday Superfoods (@saffrontrail) June 14, 2021 ×

"He was in my ear the entire match basically, especially when I was two sets to love down. He was encouraging me. He was actually giving me tactics, as well," said Djokovic.

"He was like, 'Hold your serve, get an easy first ball, then dictate, go to his backhand.' He was coaching me literally.

ALSO READ: French Open: Will remember last 48 hours for rest of my life - Novak Djokovic savours historic win

"I found that very cute, very nice. So I felt like to give the racquet to the best person was him after the match. That was kind of my gratitude for him sticking with me and supporting me."

Djokovic will now eye a Golden Grand Slam with Wimbledon approaching. Djokovic not only defeated Tsitsipas in the final of Roland Garros but also beat Rafael Nadal in a tiring semi-final clash two days before the summit clash.