French Open: Will remember last 48 hours for rest of my life - Novak Djokovic savours historic win

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic conquered Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Roland Garros final on Sunday to become the only man in the Open Era to finish with a twin career Grand Slam. The Serb secured his nineteenth Grand Slam title by upsetting a two-set deficiency in the end to win 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Two days earlier, Novak Djokovic had crushed 13-time champion, Rafael Nadal, in an epic four-set elimination round. He conceded in the on-court show after the final that the two matches positioned among the best of his profession.

"The atmosphere was amazing two days ago against Rafa and today against Stefanos. Unforgettable matches, unforgettable moments for me, my career, my life. I'll definitely remember these last 48 hours for the rest of my life" - he said.

The Serb was in hot water subsequent to losing the initial two sets to Stefanos Tsitsipas. However, with no guarantees so regularly the case, Novak Djokovic braved the tempest and tracked down his best tennis when he generally expected to.

The World No. 1 conceded he was simply attempting to stay with Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third set, and that he acquired certainty subsequent to getting an early break.

"I just wanted to stay patient and I hoped that I could stick there with him in the third set. I managed to make an early break in the third, and actually, I liked my chances from then onwards. I felt like he's starting to overthink I got into his head."

Stefanos Tsitsipas may have lost the match, however, he acquired numerous admirers with his assurance and battling soul. Also, albeit the youth looked emptied subsequent to losing his lady Grand Slam last, Novak Djokovic guaranteed the Greek that he would proceed to accomplish huge things in his profession.

"I would like to say a few words to Stefanos. I can relate to what he's going through who has lost 10 out of 29 Major finals. "I understand how difficult that is, losing in the finals of a Grand Slam. These are the kind of matches that you learn from the most. Knowing him and his team, he's going to come out much stronger from this match. I definitely believe he's going to win many Grand Slams in the future."

World No. 1 likewise conveyed a message to tennis fans in Greece, guaranteeing them that the fate of the game was in acceptable hands.

"I would like to say hello to all the brothers and sisters in Greece. We have a very close relationship with Greece. You have a great champion in Stefanos and a bright future in both men's and women's tennis" - he concluded.