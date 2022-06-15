Tennis: US Open allows Russian, Belarusian players to compete under neutral flag

The US Tennis Association(USTA) said on Tuesday that players from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to compete in the upcoming tournament under a neutral flag.

The move comes after Wimbledon officials banned top Russian players including world no-1 Daniil Medvedev and other players from taking part in the premier grass court tournament amid the Ukraine war. The move has deeply divided the tennis world.

"The USTA will allow all eligible players, regardless of nationality, to compete at the 2022 US Open," the US tennis association said.

The USTA added that it will undertake humanitarian effort for the people of Ukraine and that it will work with players to ensure "US Open as a platform to further the humanitarian effort of the 'Tennis Plays for Peace' programme."

The International Tennis Federation(ITF), the ATP and WTA Tours had earlier condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) responsible for holding the Wimbledon tournament had said it would "limit Russia's global influence through the strongest means possible".

AELTC had asserted that it would be "unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits" from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players.

Russian or Belarusian players were also banned from taking part in Wimbledon warmup events at Queen's Club and Eastbourne.

The ITF had banned Russia and Belarus from taking part in the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup as part of the restrictions.

However, the ATP and WTA had criticised the move calling it "unfair" while adding that it sets a "damaging precedent for the game" even as tennis star Novak Djokovic blasted the move calling it "crazy".

