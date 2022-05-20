Wimbledon loses ranking points following Russia, Belarus ban

Wimbledon will be stripped of ranking points over its decision to exclude players from Russia and Belarus from competing at the 2022 Championships due to Moscow`s invasion of Ukraine, the men`s ATP Tour said on Friday.

ALSO READ | World No. 5 Rafael Nadal plays down chances of 14th French Open crown

The move by the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) is the first time players have been banned on grounds of nationality since the immediate post-World War Two era when German and Japanese players were excluded.