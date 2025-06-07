/'Last match ever I played here': Ousted Novak Djokovic hints at Roland Garros retirement

Former world number one and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic may well have played his last match at the French Open as he hinted at a possible retirement from tennis. After a straight sets defeat to Jannik Sinner on Friday (June 6) evening, Djokovic took to the post-match presser where spilled the beans on his next career move. Now, 38, Djokovic is the joint-most successful singles tennis player alongside Margaret Court with 24 Grand Slam titles each.

Djokovic hints at retirement

"This could have been the last match ever I played here, so I don't know. That's why I was a bit more emotional even in the end," said three-time French Open champion Djokovic.

"But if this was the farewell match of Roland Garros for me in my career, it was a wonderful one in terms of the atmosphere and what I got from the crowd.

"Not the happiest because of the loss, but, you know, I tried to show my gratitude to the crowd, because they were terrific."

The Serb lost 6-4, 7-5, 7-3 as he dropped curtains on his latest and what might be his last French Open. A three-time champion at Roland Garros, he first won the prestigious title in 2016 breaking the dominance of Rafael Nadal on clay court. He is the only tennis star to beat Rafael Nadal twice at the Roland Garros, a quarterfinal win in 2015 and another one in the 2021 semifinal.

If he retires, he will leave a legacy behind with three complete career Grand Slam titles (he won all Grand Slam titles at least three times). The Serb in total has 10 Australian Open, seven Wimbledon, four US Open and three French Open titles along with an ATP World Tour final win.

The courts of the French Open will also have a special place for Djokovic as he won his only Olympic gold medal during the Paris Games in 2024.