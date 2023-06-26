Tennis: 'I want to finish on own terms' - Andy Murray on retirement plans ahead of Wimbledon 2023

Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray is gearing up for Wimbledon 2023 edition. The veteran's career has been marred with injury concerns. By the time he decides to call it quits, Murray will be eager to add more titles in his cabinet. Recently, the Brit spoke at length on his retirement plans and revealed that he wants to sign off on his 'own terms'.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 36-year-old Murray is focused on making the most of the opportunities in the last phase of his professional career. In 2018, he underwent a hip surgery which kept him out of action for almost the whole season. However, now he wants remain injury free and compete hard till he decides to step aside. Murray revealed that he plans to 'keep playing a bit longer' but hopes no big injury derails his progress. 'If something happened to the metal hip, that would be me finished' Murray revealed, “I hope not, but you never know. It's why athletes need to make the most of it while they're still able to because if I was to have another big injury or if something happened to the metal hip, that would be me finished. I wouldn't try to come back from another operation or major surgery again so I want to keep playing a bit longer."

The two-time Wimbledon winner made it clear that he doesn't want to retire after this year's edition at the All England Club. "I know it's not going to be going on forever, but I have an idea of when I would like to finish and it's not this year's Wimbledon. I don't know exactly which tournament it would be or where it will be. I just have an idea of how much longer I would like to play for and I don't want to put myself in a position like before I had the operation."

“I want to finish on my own terms. I want to finish on the court where I feel I can still do myself justice and playing at a really high level. I definitely feel I can do that for a couple more years,” Murray concluded.