/French Open: Marcel Granollers, Horacio Zeballos win first Grand Slam doubles title

Spain's Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina won their first Grand Slam men's doubles title on Saturday after edging British duo Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski in three sets.

Granollers, 39, and Zeballos, 40, had lost three previous major finals together but finally secured their first victory with a 6-0, 6-7 (5/7), 7-5 win.

Granollers had finished on the losing side in each of his previous five doubles finals, including at Roland Garros in 2014 with former partner Marc Lopez.

Salisbury fell short in his bid for a fifth Grand Slam triumph in men's doubles after winning four times with Rajeev Ram. Skupski won at Wimbledon in 2023.

Coco Gauff wins maiden French Open title

Coco Gauff battled back from a set down to beat world number one Aryna Sabalenka in a Grand Slam final for the second time with a dramatic victory in the French Open.

The second-ranked American dug deep to claim a 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-4 victory and her second major title after also defeating Sabalenka at the 2023 US Open.

The 21-year-old more than made amends for her emotional 2022 final loss to Iga Swiatek at Roland Garros, outlasting Sabalenka over two hours and 38 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"I was going through a lot of things when I lost in this final three years ago. A lot of dark thoughts, so it just means a lot to be here," said Gauff.

"I didn't think honestly that I could do it."

"I also felt like this is one I really wanted, because I do think this was one of the tournaments that, when I was younger, that I felt I had the best shot of winning," added Gauff.

"I just felt like if I went through my career and didn't get at least one of these, I would feel regrets and stuff."

