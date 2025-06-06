French Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff Final: When and where to watch. Details inside

World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka will take on World No.2 Coco Gauff in a high-voltage title clash of the 2025 French Open on Saturday (June 7) at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris. It is not just any final, but a rematch of the 2023 US Open Women's summit clash, where Gauff stunned Sabalenka to win her first Grand Slam. However, this time, Sabalenka was the top seed entering the tournament with a high amount of confidence after a dominant run on clay.

The 27-year-old Belarusian knocked out Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen and then crushed four-time Roland-Garros winner Iga Swiatek with a stunning 6-0 final (beagel) set in the semis.

Sabalenka is aiming for her second Grand Slam of the year after lifting the Australian Open in January.

On the other side, 21-year-old Gauff is chasing revenge and redemption. The American star lost the final here in 2022, but she has been stronger and mature since. After impressive wins over Madison Keys and wildcard Lois Boisson, Gauff now has a golden chance to claim her first Roland Garros title and second Grand Slam trophy overall.

On what court will the final be played between Sabalenka and Gauff?

The Roland Garros women's singles final will be played at Philippe-Chatrier court in Paris.

When will the Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff final start?

The final between Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff will take place on Saturday (June 7). It shall start not before 6:30 PM IST (3:00 PM local time in Paris).

Where can you watch the Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff final live in India?

The French Open 2025 final between Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network. The viewers can also live stream the match on the Sony LIV app and the FanCode app.