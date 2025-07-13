/'Be proud, Anisimova Amanda! Grand Slam finalist': Nadal steals heart with emotional message for Wimbledon runner up

It was an emotional day for America’s Amanda Anisimova on Saturday (July 12) after she lost to Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon ladies singles final. In what was a first double bagel (6-0, 6-0) final win in a major slam in Open Era, Anisimova had a day forget at SW19 having lost in little over an hour. After the defeat, 22-time major champion Rafael Nadal sent an emotional message to Anisimova through his social media.

Nadal steals heart with an emotional message

"Be proud, Anisimova Amanda! Grand Slam finalist!" Nadal wrote in his social media post.

Thirteenth seed Anisimova was expected to prove a stern test after ousting world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals. Anisimova made a nervous start in hot conditions on Centre Court. She was broken in the first game, soon slipping 2-0 behind and the signs looked ominous.

She appeared to have found her feet in her next service game but the tenacious Swiatek refused to give ground and recovered to move 3-0 ahead when Anisimova double-faulted. At 4-0 down Anisimova was facing a first-set wipe-out but she was powerless to halt the rampant Swiatek, who sealed the first set 6-0 in just 25 minutes.

Swiatek on the other hand has now won all six major finals in which she has competed, was in charge from the first point, and wrapped up victory in just 57 minutes. It is the first time a woman has won a final at Wimbledon without dropping a game since 1911.

And Swiatek, 24, is just the second player in the Open era to win a major title without losing a game in the final after Steffi Graf beat Natalia Zvereva at the 1988 French Open. Swiatek, who reached the final of the grass-court tournament at Bad Homburg two weeks ago, has looked increasingly strong while the top seeds tumbled at the All England Club.