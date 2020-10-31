Tennis ace Simona Halep tests positive for COVID-19

Tennis ace Simona Halep has tested positive for novel coronavirus. The world no. 2 shared this news through her Twitter account.

She took to Twitter and said: "Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19. I am self-isolating at home and am recovering well from mild symptoms. I feel good... we will get through this together Hugging faceFlexed biceps".

Halep pulled out of this year's US Open citing health concerns. In 2018, Halep won French Open and is the defending Wimbledon champion. She was knocked out of this year's Roland Garros in the fourth round by the eventual champion Iga Swiatek.

Halep had also pulled out of the Women’s WTA Tour, which is scheduled to take place in Austria from November 9. According to her, the 2020 season was over following her French Open defeat.