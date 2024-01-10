Tennessee Titans sack coach Mike Vrabel after six seasons following poor run

The Tennessee Titans sacked head coach Mike Vrabel, on Tuesday, following back-to-back losing seasons. In an interview posted by the team, controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk opened up on whether the team management considered trading the coach instead of firing him. In this regard, she said, "Yes, there was. But there's a bit of misconception about a coach's contract, say versus a player's contract. A coach's contract, you can't trade them unless they are a willing partner to that trade. So, yes, we thought about it but at the end of the day with league rules the way they are it would have maybe put us back three weeks and you know, to get the right head coach I was just not willing to go to the back of the line and take a chance of missing out on someone we really wanted."

Earlier, Strunk revealed in a statement that she had spoken at length with Vrabel regarding his firing and stated that her decision to remove him "was as difficult as any I've made as Controlling Owner."

"As the NFL continues to innovate and evolve, I believe the teams best positioned for sustained success will be those who empower an aligned and collaborative team across all football functions. Last year, we began a shift in our approach to football leadership and made several changes to our personnel to advance that plan. As I continued to assess the state of our team, I arrived at the conclusion that the team would also benefit from the fresh approach and perspective of a new coaching staff," Strunk said in her statement.

Ran Carthon, who came into the picture last year as the team's general manager, also reacted to Vrabel's sacking. He stated that Vrabel and he never had any issues, burying all such speculations. "Whether it's personal or professional, we worked well together and had a good relationship. We were in lockstep... I wish Vrabes nothing but the best, I consider him a friend and I feel like we'll be that way moving forward," he stated.