Tear gas used by French cops as Saint-Etienne fans attack their players after Ligue 1 relegation - WATCH

Saint Etienne and Auxerre locked horns with each other in the relegation playoffs on Sunday (May 29) at the Geoffroy-Guichard, France. In what was a riveting clash, which saw both sides at 1-1 after full-time, the match went in favour of Auxerre courtesy of a 5-4 scoreline in the penalties.

Following the result, Saint-Etienne -- one of France's biggest clubs -- were relegated from Ligue 1 and it led to a widespread reaction from the ardent fans. The fans of the club stormed onto the pitch to attack before the French police had to intervene and use the tear gas to stem the trouble. Here's the video of the disturbance caused by the fans the moment Saint Etienne were relegated after the penalty shootout:

Saint-Etienne fans invade the pitch to attack their players after relegation.😱



The first leg of Saint Etienne-Auxerre had also ended in a 1-1 stalemate. After the second leg also ended in a tie, after 90 minutes, the action moved to the shooouts. As soon as the result came out, the Saint Etienne fans were out in the middle to create a huge ruckus.

As a result, the players of both teams took refuge in the changing rooms, however, the Prime Video television footage from the tunnel displayed players, stewards and staff coughing from tear gas used by the police in order to disperse the invaders.